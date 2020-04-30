73ºF

WATCH LIVE: Trump assigns May as Older Americans Month

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

Tags: Coronavirus, Pandemic, Trump

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump delivered remarks on Thursday afternoon about the federal government’s new effort to protect America’s seniors during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will send supplemental shipments of personal protective equipment to nursing homes certified by Medicare and Medicaid nationwide, Trump said.

Trump signs a proclamation to assign May as Older Americans Month.

