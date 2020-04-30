Woman hospitalized after car slams into Lauderdale Lakes pizza restaurant

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – A vehicle slammed into a Lauderdale Lakes pizza restaurant late Wednesday.

Authorities said that one woman was hospitalized in the crash after she apparently lost control of her car.

It happened at the Domino's Pizza located at 3851 West Oakland Park Blvd. shortly after 9 p.m.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue said the woman was taken to Broward Health with live threatening injuries.

No one inside the restaurant was injured.