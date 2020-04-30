80ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

Local News

Woman hospitalized after car slams into Lauderdale Lakes pizza restaurant

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: News, Local, Lauderdale Lakes, Broward County
A woman was hospitalized after her car slammed into a Domino's Pizza in Lauderdale Lakers.
A woman was hospitalized after her car slammed into a Domino's Pizza in Lauderdale Lakers. (WPLG)

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – A vehicle slammed into a Lauderdale Lakes pizza restaurant late Wednesday.

Authorities said that one woman was hospitalized in the crash after she apparently lost control of her car.

It happened at the Domino's Pizza located at 3851 West Oakland Park Blvd. shortly after 9 p.m.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue said the woman was taken to Broward Health with live threatening injuries.

No one inside the restaurant was injured.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: