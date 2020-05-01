Broward County graduation schedule for Class of 2020

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County Public Schools has announced the schedule for its Class of 2020 high school graduations.

The commencement ceremonies will be held virtually to prevent spreading coronavirus, as previously announced.

They’ll all take place from June 15-28, and each graduation will be broadcast live on BECON-TV and streamed live on YouTube.

The school district says that additional plans for recognizing the seniors are forthcoming and that graduates and parents will receive information about caps and gowns from their respective schools.

“With the education and training you have received, you are well prepared to be successful on whatever path you take,” Superintendent Robert Runcie said in a letter to the Class of 2020. “Our goal is to use technology to make your graduation personal and memorable.”

See the full schedule below, listed both chronologically and alphabetically by school:

Miami-Dade County has also set a schedule for its virtual commencement ceremonies that can be found by clicking here.