Coronavirus: Miami Beach urgent care now offers antibody testing

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A South Florida urgent care is beginning to offer COVID-19 antibody testing. MedRite will have the coronavirus anti-body testing at its Miami Beach Urgent Care Center.

MedRite is also moving its current COVID-19 virus testing from its drive through location adjacent to the Eden Roc hotel to its facility starting Sunday, May 3. The center is located at 542 West 41st St.

For either of the tests, pre-registration can be done online at https://medriteurgentcare.com/covid.

MedRite said they accept most major insurances.

MedRite is also continuing to partner with the City of Miami Beach and the Miami Beach Fire Department to provide in-home testing for seniors or those who have compromised immune systems.

MedRite Medical Director Jerome E. Goldstein, M.D. said: “We are pleased to now be among the first locations in Miami-Dade to offer the antibody test.”

The MedRite Urgent Care Center is open for testing daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with same day appointments available on a first come, first served basis. An information hotline is available at (305) 735-3909. Healthcare workers and first responders will be given first priority for appointments..

COVID-19 antibody tests are blood tests designed to detect whether someone has been exposed to the new coronavirus and developed disease antibodies as a result. The serology tests are for patients that do not have symptoms of COVID-19 or are not currently sick with the virus, but who may have been exposed or had symptoms in the past.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has noted that broad-based testing may provide the information needed to guide the response to the pandemic and protect the public’s health.