WATCH LIVE: Miami Beach commissioners hold special meeting to discuss city’s reopening

Published: May 1, 2020, 9:04 am Updated: May 1, 2020, 9:41 am

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Miami Beach commissioners are holding a special meeting Friday morning to discuss numerous issues related to the novel coronavirus and the city’s reopening.

Among the issues to be discussed are extending the city’s emergency order to May 14, authorizing the city to continue to pay for furloughed workers’ medical benefits, requesting permission from Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez to open the beaches from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and discussing a recovery and reopening plan.

Commissioners are also expected to appoint a senior administrator to lead the reopening and also come up with directions for religious gatherings.

Meanwhile, Miami Beach officials said it was a rough first day back in some of the reopened parks Wednesday because some people refused to follow the rules.

Police issued 652 warnings Wednesday to people who weren’t wearing face masks, had to remove 145 people from parks after closing time and issued 23 social distancing warnings.

City Manager Jimmy Morales said if people don’t follow the rules the city may have to shut certain areas down again. Mayor Dan Gelber said violators are endangering other people and should treat the orders seriously.