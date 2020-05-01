Miami Beach native, former model donates 2,000 masks from clothing line to hospital

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A Miami Beach native, who owns a clothing manufacturing company in Los Angeles, has made it her mission to donate as many masks as she and her company can to those on the frontlines fearing for their safety.

Jaynee Silvers-Singer, born in Miami Beach, and husband Karl Singer are owners of Los Angeles clothing brand, LA Collective, which also manufactures their lines in Los Angeles.

The company was launched in 2016 and is known for work with celebrity and personalities to bring their brands to market, according to a story about Silvers-Singer in Forbes magazine.

"There's just been such a demand and an outcry for masks in particular, but for all medical equipment," Karl said.

Jaynee Silvers-Singer grew up in Miami Beach. Now in Los Angeles, her clothing manufacturing company is making activewear masks. (WPLG)

They have been working for weeks to get masks into as many hospitals as they can.

“Mount Sinai has been at the forefront of combating COVID-19 and personal to our family, so we sent our first round of donations to the hospital,” Jaynee said.

Two thousand masks were sent to Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach and that's just a start, the couple said.

"We hope to continue our efforts not only with Mount Sinai, but with other hospitals in Miami," Jaynee said.

LA Collective’s business has changed – they are still manufacturing clothing, but are now also making activewear masks because the face coverings are becoming part of every day wear. They say they are the first to develop an activewear mask.

“Having to adapt to everything going on has been a crazy shift,” Karl said.

While they are donating masks to hospitals, they are also manufacturing some for sale. They have partnered with United Way, so that for every mask purchased, a mask is donated to the United Way Pandemic Relief Fund.