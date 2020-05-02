Broward man survives coronavirus after 3 weeks in coma at Memorial Regional

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Donnell Brown fought for his life and won. He was diagnosed with the coronavirus disease more than a month ago and he was placed in a ventilator at the intensive care unit.

Brown had low oxygen. No one could visit. He spent three weeks in a coma. When he woke up, he said he couldn’t remember who he was.

“I didn’t know what was going on. I didn’t know what day it was,” Brown said. “What was tragic is I hadn’t seen my family.”

COVID19 MIRACLE!

3 weeks in a coma, 2 weeks in therapy ... happy to report Donnell Brown beat the odds and is back home tonight! Nurses & Doctors brought him to tears. Story coming up in a few minutes on @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/82p6TSGgEh — Andrew Perez (@AndrewPerezWPLG) May 1, 2020

Brown said he had to learn how to shower again and how to put his clothes on at Memorial Regional South. He completed rehabilitation and on Friday he said he had his “miracle.” Brown is a deacon.

“We couldn’t even see him,” said Constance Jones, his sister, was there to celebrate. “We couldn’t be there by his bedside. During the first couple of weeks, it was really rough.”

There was a parade in front of his home in Hallandale Beach. He said the heroes and angels who helped him during his battle were his doctors and nurses.

“I was loved,” Brown said. “They were doing their job. They are able to save and take care of people.”

In January 2020, Brown was given the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Award by the Hallandale Beach City Commission. “Deacon Brown has been a pillar in our community for more than 50 years,” the commission said.