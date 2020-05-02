Laywer dressed as Grim Reaper haunting Florida beaches

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – A lawyer from northwest Florida is hitting the beaches dressed as the Grim Reaper and he may be coming to a surfside near you.

Daniel Uhlfelder launched his Florida Grim Reaper tour on Friday protesting beaches being allowed to open. In a tattered black robe and carrying a scythe, the Grim Reaper did make an entrance at Miramar Beach in Walton County, Florida, one of the north Florida beaches that reopened ahead of the Phase 1 reopening giving the green light in some parts of Florida. Those beaches, open to the public, were full Friday after a month of closures.

North Florida beaches became among the first to allow people to return since closures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Uhlfelder told ABC 13: “The Grim Reaper represents death. This is a deadly virus. It’s a global pandemic.”

He wants his message to have people reconsidering heading out to beaches that are now open.

On his Twitter page, Uhlfelder said he was willing spread to his message across Florida.

“Many of you have asked if I am willing to travel around Florida wearing Grim Reaper attire to the beaches and other areas of the state opening up prematurely. The answer is absolutely yes. Beginning May 1 we will hit the road here ...”

South Florida’s beaches have no timetable of yet reopening, so the Grim Reaper’s trip south may be delayed.

It isn't the first time Uhlfelder has been in the news for his COVID-19 protests.

Uhlfelder filed a suit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on March 20 arguing that the governor's refusal to issue a statewide mandate shutting down beaches put Floridians at risk of being infected with COVID-19.

In April, Leon County Circuit Judge Kevin Carroll dismissed the suit saying the state's constitution gives the governor discretion about handling emergencies.

Some beachgoers didn't support Uhlfelder's presence on the beach.

It's also an effort to donate to the campaigns of Democratic candidates, according to CNN. One of them is Phil Ehr who is running against incumbent Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, who wore a gas mask on the House floor during the vote on the coronavirus stimulus package.

Uhlfelder recently founded the Make My Day PAC, dedicated to supporting the opposing candidates of conservative political leaders.

Reporter Faith Graham with Panama City’s ABC 13′s interview with Uhlfelder talking about his coronavirus protest, has gone, well, viral.