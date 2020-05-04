Man killed in police-involved shooting in Fort Lauderdale

Published: May 4, 2020, 8:53 am Updated: May 4, 2020, 9:02 am

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man was killed Sunday night in a police-involved shooting in Fort Lauderdale, authorities confirmed on Monday.

According to Fort Lauderdale police Detective Ali Adamson, the police department received a call shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday regarding a man waving a gun in the air at 4032 N. Ocean Blvd.

Adamson said officers arrived at the scene and encountered the armed man, which led to the shooting.

“There was at least eight shots that I heard,” one witness, Joe Cohen, told Local 10 News reporter Sanela Sabovic.

Witnesses said two men were standing in front of several businesses. They said police officers told them to leave and when they didn’t, that’s when things escalated.

“The man was acting erratic,” James Clark said. “One guy left, the other guy stood here -- kept putting his hands up. Police told him to freeze and he didn’t. Police draw their firearms and they shot him.”

The man was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he died.

No officers were injured during the incident, Adamson said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the police-involved shooting, as per standard protocol.

No other details were immediately released.