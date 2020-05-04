Miami-Dade mayor reminding residents non-essential businesses still closed

MIAMI, Fla. – While the “New Normal Initiative” is underway, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez wanted to remind residents that we’re not there yet.

“Throughout the weekend, some residents and business owners have expressed confusion over what is open in Miami-Dade County and what remains closed,” Gimenez said in an alert.

Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the Phase 1 roll out on Monday for much of Florida with the exception of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties last week.

Gimenez stressed that Miami-Dade County Emergency Order 07-20, which on March 19, 2020, ordered the closure of all non-essential retail and commercial establishments remains until further notice.

Some have expressed confusion over businesses reopening. I want to clarify: Non-essential businesses in S. Fla. will remain closed until further notice. Emergency order 20-112 signed by @GovRonDeSantis doesn't apply to Dade, Broward & Palm Beach. Info: https://t.co/MR9Ti1Xv1T pic.twitter.com/xGpxqrrajQ — Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez (@MayorGimenez) May 3, 2020

“We have received information from around the community that some businesses are asking employees to return to work this week and some are even emailing clients with news that they are reopening this week,” Gimenez stated. “Reopening of non-essential businesses is not allowed at this time."

Gimenez said Miami-Dade Police Department will be enforcing the closures.

The only reopenings in Miami-Dade County are parks, golf courses, marinas and boat ramps, with restrictions.

“We must continue to be prudent in the steps we take. We urge residents and business owners to continue to follow the rules set in place by the emergency orders, as we continue to work toward reopening in the safest way possible for everyone in Miami-Dade County and across South Florida," Gimenez said.

