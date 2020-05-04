New coronavirus testing site opens in northwest Miami-Dade

Published: May 4, 2020, 9:20 am Updated: May 4, 2020, 10:27 am

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A new coronavirus testing site opened Monday in the parking lot of a Walmart in northwest Miami-Dade.

The drive-through testing site is set up at 3200 NW 79th St. in Miami-Dade’s Gladeview neighborhood.

Local 10 News reporter Madeleine Wright was at the location Monday morning as some workers were dressed in full bodysuits, while others were simply wearing masks.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez is expected to hold a news conference at the testing site at 10 a.m.

The testing site is supported by Miami-Dade County, Walmart and Quest Diagnostics and will be staffed by Walmart pharmacists and associates.

Anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19 and all health care providers and first responders may be tested.

“Walmart is part of the community, and we are proud to help support the expansion of COVID-19 testing in Miami during this unprecedented time,” said Michelle Belaire, Walmart Public Affairs Senior Director for Florida. “We are grateful to our associates who keep our stores running, our pharmacists who support these testing sites, and to Quest Diagnostics and local officials as we work together to open the site and help our community.”

The testing site will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

People must make an appointment to be tested through Quest’s MyQuest online portal and app. Patients will be screened through the app and appointments will be made for those who are eligible.

On-site scheduling will be available for those who need assistance with scheduling.

While visiting the testing location, people are required to wear a mask and stay in their vehicles.

Patients will be given a nasal swab and will swab their own nose while inside their vehicle, while being observed by a trained medical volunteer.

Quest Diagnostics will process test samples and contact patients about their results, as well as applicable departments of health.

For more information about the testing location, call Quest’s COVID-19 line at 866-448-7719, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.