Barber open illegally has been doing lots of business

MIRAMAR, Fla. – The Miramar barbershop that has defiantly opened during stay-at-home orders has remained busy Wednesday.

Since opening at 9:30 a.m., customer after customer has come in to get their hair cut.

Daniel Liriano, the owner of Lion Style Barbershop & Salon on State Road 7, says he refuses to shut down despite the risk of daily fines for operating a non-essential business.

And customers desperate for a haircut have waited in the parking lot for their turn to come in.

“It’s a long time coming,” customer Darcy Penichet said. “I’m scruffy. It feels like I got fleas in my hair.”

Liriano said he’s also desperate, which is why he reopened his doors Tuesday after weeks of being shut down.

“I received no stimulus,” Liriano said. “We didn’t get no unemployment, so basically, we’re just starving.”

Code enforcement handed him a $65 dollar fine Tuesday and said the fines would go up daily, but Liriano says he has no choice but to stay open.

“Thank god for the landlord of this building that only took half of the rent this month, but next month, I have to pay my bills,” he said. “This is not a joke.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis launched Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan on Monday, but Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties have had to wait longer to begin opening non-essential businesses because of the high concentration of COVID-19 cases in South Florida.

Local 10 News spoke Tuesday with the owner of a Miami Beach salon that is following the rules and remaining shut. Lymari Veloz, who owns Beach Hair Salon, fears that many others in the beauty industry are starting to open shop, dangerously on the down-low.

“It’s very frustrating when you go around and you see that others are not following the rules,” she said. “A lot of people are doing it.”

Veloz said she hopes government leaders will work on educating small business owners on how to reopen safely and legally.

To reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission, every customer at Liriano’s shop gets their temperature taken and their hands spritzed with sanitizer.

Barbers are spaced more than six feet apart.

And a team of professionals is cleaning the shop.

“This man’s a local hero and deserves business for going against the grain and providing what I think is a necessary service,” Penichet said.

Customers Penichet, a middle school teacher, say they accept the risk of going to the shop amid the pandemic.

“I’m willing to take that chance because you take a chance every day,” he said. “I could get hit by a car walking across the street. People get hit by meteorites. A lady just got killed by an alligator.”

According to the citation Liriano received, he has one month to pay it or he could request a hearing to appeal the fine.

If he doesn’t pay the fine, the city could put a lien on his property and have it foreclosed.