Florida DEO provides unemployment benefits to nearly 500,000 claimants

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced Wednesday that as of Tuesday it has paid 481,497 claimants a total of more than $1.017 billion.

From March 15 to Tuesday, a total of 1,829,812 unemployment claims had been submitted in Florida, 1,115,023 of which were “confirmed unique claims.”

The announcement comes as many who have become unemployed amid the coronavirus pandemic have struggled to file for reemployment assistance on the DEO’s website.

According to the DEO, maintenance will be conducted nightly to its CONNECT system to process claims and payments.

CONNECT will be available from 8 a.m. to 7:59 p.m. daily.

Those who wish to file a new claim can do so 24 hours a day, seven days a week at www.FloridaJobs.org. Once on the website, select “File a Claim.”

The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program, meanwhile, “provides unemployment benefits to those who may not otherwise be eligible under Florida’s state Reemployment Assistance program, including independent contractors and individuals who are self-employed,” a news release from the DEO stated.

To apply for federal unemployment assistance, also visit www.FloridaJobs.org.