Hollywood Broadwalk will open for 3 hours a day
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – If you’ve been waiting to return to the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk, the city has some good news.
The Broadwalk will reopen May 13, though it will only be accessible from 6 a.m. until 9 a.m.
The sand of the beach is still off-limits.
Those hours may be extended depending on people’s compliance with social distancing rules and a positive trend in the local COVID-19 numbers.
Residents have been looking for access to the popular beachside boardwalk, especially as Fort Lauderdale closed a lane of traffic to allow people space to walk next to their beach.
The beaches in Broward and Miami-Dade counties remain closed.
