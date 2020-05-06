Hollywood Broadwalk will open for 3 hours a day

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – If you’ve been waiting to return to the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk, the city has some good news.

The Broadwalk will reopen May 13, though it will only be accessible from 6 a.m. until 9 a.m.

The sand of the beach is still off-limits.

Those hours may be extended depending on people’s compliance with social distancing rules and a positive trend in the local COVID-19 numbers.

Residents have been looking for access to the popular beachside boardwalk, especially as Fort Lauderdale closed a lane of traffic to allow people space to walk next to their beach.

The beaches in Broward and Miami-Dade counties remain closed.

