Body found on sidewalk in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday morning on a sidewalk in northwest Miami-Dade.
The body was discovered in front of Caraf Oil, on the corner of Northwest 87th Street and 27th Avenue.
Yellow crime scene tape blocked off a portion of the area as authorities investigated and removed the body from the scene.
A dark-colored SUV with its hatch open was parked next to yellow evidence markers.
Authorities have not yet released any other details surrounding the death.
