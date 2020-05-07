75ºF

Body found on sidewalk in northwest Miami-Dade

Madeleine Wright, Reporter

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday morning on a sidewalk in northwest Miami-Dade.

The body was discovered in front of Caraf Oil, on the corner of Northwest 87th Street and 27th Avenue.

Yellow crime scene tape blocked off a portion of the area as authorities investigated and removed the body from the scene.

A dark-colored SUV with its hatch open was parked next to yellow evidence markers.

Authorities have not yet released any other details surrounding the death.

