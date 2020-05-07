More than 600 rodent droppings found inside 2 South Florida restaurants

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Dirty Dining is back!

Some kitchens are open, the inspectors are at work and many of you are picking up and taking out.

Inside 5th Element Indian Grill in Pompano Beach, an inspector observed more than 325 rodent droppings.

An inspection shows things were just as bad at Seafood Express Garlic Crab House in Lauderhill.

An inspector also noted a roach issue inside Umberto’s Pizza in Pompano Beach.

At Latin Bohemia Grill in Pompano Beach, live roaches were found at the cook line and there were hand washing issues.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***LATIN BOHEMIA GRILL

1261 SOUTH POWERLINE ROAD

POMPANO BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 4/20/20

6 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Dead roaches on premises. 4 dead roaches outside of walk-in freezer on the floor in kitchen 4 dead roaches at reach in freezer across from slicer and grinder, on floor in separate prep room from kitchen.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 1 live roach inside of cookline reachin cooler 2 live roaches near cookline cooking burners on the floor 2 live roaches at dishwasher floor in kitchen 5 live roaches at triple sink floor in kitchen.”

***5TH ELEMENT INDIAN GRILL

1325 SOUTH POWERLINE ROAD

POMPANO BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 4/20/20

6 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Approximately 5 rodent droppings on stainless steel table next to soda machine in dining room Appointment 30 rodent droppings under soda machine in dining room Approximately 50 rodent droppings on floor under stainless steel table with soda machine in dining room. Approximately 25 rodent dropping on front counter between signs and mirror next to the bar 15 rodent droppings behind computer behind the bar Approximately 40 rodent droppings behind glasses at the bar Approximately 15 rodent droppings on food container next to 50# flour bags at end of hot line in kitchen Approximately 30 rodent droppings in storage room next to triple sink in dishwasher area, not in food prep area Approximately 30 rodent droppings at clean food bin storage area between kitchen and dish washer area, not food prep area Approximately 50 rodent droppings behind stage in banquet dining room”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 1 live roach under soda machine in dining room 1 live roach under electric grill in dining room.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Approximately 25 live flies in reservoir of soda machine in dining room.”

“Raw animal food stored above unwashed produce. At walk-in cooler, raw curry chicken over unpeeled ginger root. Raw chicken leg stored behind unwashed cilantro in walk in cooler.”

***SEAFOOD EXPRESS GARLIC CRAB HOUSE

4269 NW 12TH STREET

LAUDERHILL

ORDERED SHUT 4/22/20

10 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 7/12/17

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 7/27/17

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. 1)Over 100 droppings under shelves where rice and bulgar is stored in dry storage area separated from kitchen 2)Over 20 droppings on top of shelf where rice and bulgar is stored in storage room which is separated from kitchen 3) observed over 20 droppings under shelf with chemicals in storage room separated from kitchen Over 10 droppings under shelves with ripe plantains in storage room separate from kitchen 5 droppings between chest freezer and beverage air reach in cooler in hallway close to exit door Over 10 droppings on shelve where cutting machine is stored by exit door Over 50 droppings on right side of sub zero wooden door cooler in hallway at entrance door to kitchen Over 10 droppings on left side of GE refrigerator next to three compartment sink in kitchen Over 5 droppings behind cookline. Over 50 droppings under shelve where cash register is kept by service area. Over 50 dropping under shelve by cash register next to steamtable in service area.”

“Dead roaches on premises. 1 dead roach on left side of chest freezer in hallway closest to back exit 1 dead room at entrance of storage room separate from kitchen.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. 1) Observed over 20 live flies in right corner of storage room separate from kitchen, landing on mops and unclean wet wiping cloths and on clean and sanitized dishes. 2)over 10 live flies on wall by left side of storage room separate from kitchen Over 10 live flies landing on chemicals in storage room separated Over 20 live flies landing on plantains in storage room separate from kitchen.”

“Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 2 live roaches on floor in storage room. 3 live roaches under true freezer in hallway upon entering the kitchen.”

“Single-use gloves not changed as needed after changing tasks or when damaged or soiled. Operator sat in lobby with gloves open door and enter service area and begin to serve customer. Operator removed gloves and washed hands.”

***UMBERTO’S PIZZA & RESTAURANT

2780 EAST ATLANTIC BLVD.

POMPANO BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 4/28/20

5 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 4 live roaches on cutting board on cookline at steam table, in kitchen 1 live roach under steam table on cookline, in kitchen 1 live roach on fryer door on cookline, in kitchen 4 live roaches on floor at 6 burner stove on cookline, in kitchen 3 live roaches on floor at hand sink behind pasta station, in kitchen 1 live roach under prep table next to pasta station, in kitchen 2 live roaches on top shelf with dried lentils at prep table next to two door oven, in kitchen 2 live roaches at triple sink across from reach in coolers next to salad station, in kitchen.”

“Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cooked/heated yesterday/on a previous day not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within a total of 6 hours. Food has been cooling overnight. At walk-in cooler, tomato sauce (44°F - Cooling) prepared 4/26. Sauce discarded.”

***LA LEONESA FRITANGA 2

2361 NW 7TH STREET

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 4/30/20

23 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Stop Sale issued due to adulteration of food product. Observed live roach crawling inside plastic container with sugar, located in storage room.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 8 live roaches crawling inside sugar,rice,bean containers. Observed approximately 5 live roaches crawling on walls inside storage room, observed approximately 2 live roach crawling near three compartment sink, observed approximately 3 live roaches near cook line, observed approximately 2 live roaches on floor near chicken base powder. Observed 1 live roach crawling by dessert front counter area.”

“Dead roaches on premises. One dead roach Located inside reach in cooler next to raw pork, also observed approximately 6 dead roach inside storage area.”

“Plumbing system in disrepair. Observed hand wash sink, located near cook line: clogged and full of standing water unable to use.”