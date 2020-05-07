Coronavirus: One of President Trump’s personal valets tests positive

CNN is reporting that a member of the US Navy who serves as one of President Donald Trump's personal valets has tested positive for coronavirus.

The White House confirmed the report saying that one of the President's staffers had tested positive.

“We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States Military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for Coronavirus,” deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley said in a statement to the cable news network. “The President and the Vice President have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health.”

The valets are members of an elite military unit dedicated to the White House and often work close to the President and first family. The person who tested positive was not identified.

Trump said this week before traveling aboard Air Force One when headed to Arizona that he didn’t have concerns about being in close quarters with other people since those around him are regularly tested.