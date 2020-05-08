Child drowns in Plantation backyard pool

Published: May 8, 2020, 10:35 am Updated: May 8, 2020, 10:40 am

PLANTATION, Fla. – A 13-month-old child drowned in a backyard pool in Plantation on Friday morning, city fire officials confirmed.

It’s unknown how long the baby was in the water.

A call came in at 8 a.m., a fire spokesperson says, and when the fire department arrived, police were administering CPR.

The child was transported to a hospital where it was pronounced dead.

