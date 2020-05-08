80ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

Local News

Child drowns in Plantation backyard pool

David Selig, Digital Executive Producer

Andrew Perez, Reporter

Tags: Plantation, Broward County
Breaking News
Breaking News (WSLS 10)

PLANTATION, Fla. – A 13-month-old child drowned in a backyard pool in Plantation on Friday morning, city fire officials confirmed.

It’s unknown how long the baby was in the water.

A call came in at 8 a.m., a fire spokesperson says, and when the fire department arrived, police were administering CPR.

The child was transported to a hospital where it was pronounced dead.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: