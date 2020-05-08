Child drowns in Plantation backyard pool
PLANTATION, Fla. – A 13-month-old child drowned in a backyard pool in Plantation on Friday morning, city fire officials confirmed.
It’s unknown how long the baby was in the water.
A call came in at 8 a.m., a fire spokesperson says, and when the fire department arrived, police were administering CPR.
The child was transported to a hospital where it was pronounced dead.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.
