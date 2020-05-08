Eat Local: Where to get a great meal for at-home Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day dinners might not be the same this year, but you can still make Mom’s day. Many restaurants and caterers are offering special Mother’s Day packages to feed the whole family. Here’s a sampling, or Support Local by ordering from your favorite restaurant. Most are offering Mother’s Day special takeout and delivery.

Broward County

Casa Sensei, Las Olas Boulevard, For Lauderdale

Mother’s Day Brunch. Takeout or delivery. 50% off pre-batched mimosas or bloody Mary’s. Togarashi Fried Chicken & Waffles ($14) topped with a Sriracha maple drizzle, Steak á Cavalo Fried Rice ($18) topped with a sunny-side-up egg, avocado and salsa and other brunch menu selections.

Address: 1200 E Las Olas Blvd STE 101, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Phone Number: (954) 994-1668

Quarterdeck Restaurants

BBQ or picnic. Order from an array of menu items including Chicken Wings (Mild, Medium, Hot, Honey Garlic, Teriyaki or BBQ), Full Baby Back Ribs. Sushi rolls (Volcano, Mike’s Lobster Roll) are available at the 17th street location.

Curbside pickup and delivery is available during normal business hours (hours vary by location). Moms will get a complimentary glass of rosé wine. All restaurants are offering patrons 15% off curbside orders.

Address: Various Locations

Shooter’s Waterfront

Mother’s Day family meal (feeds four to 6 people, $130 + tax). Starters include shrimp cocktail, Shooter’s salad, fruit and cheese platter, Entrees: Roasted Sliced Ribeye, Turkey Breast, Mustard Crusted Salmon, accompaniments, rolls and butter, green beans almondine, whipped potatoes, mac and cheese, chicken tenders and French fries. Dessert, Key Lime Pie. Complimentary bottle of rosé wine

Address: 3033 NE 32nd Ave., Fort Lauderdale

Phone Number: (954) 566-2855

Website Link: https://shooterswaterfront.com

Miami-Dade County

XO Espresso at Lincoln Eatery

Order mom a sweet breakfast and coffee and have it delivered to her along with a FREE tulip. XO Espresso Bar at The Lincoln Eatery is serving up a variety of lattes, coffee drinks, CBD products, wellness drinks, and organic teas. With a range of small bites and pastries to match, XO Espresso Bar is including a free tulip flower with every Mother’s Day order.

Address: 723 Lincoln Ln N, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Phone Number: (786) 862-5334

The Betsy Hotel, Miami Beach

Mother’s Day Special, Available now through May 13.

Grilled Sourdough Tartine, smoked salmon, poached egg, asparagus, ($18); Flowers for Mama Squash Blossom Pizza, ($17); home style baked Strawberry Pie ($38 for whole pie, $6 a slice. Orders of $45 or more, complementary bottle of Pinot Noir, Pino Grigio or Sparkling Wine. Take out and Free Delivery, Monday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Other menu items available.

Address: 1440 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Phone Number: (305) 531-6100

Email: info@thebetsyhotel.com

Cafe Prima Pasta, Miami Beach

Italian feast. Signature dishes such as Fiocchi Rapera ($20.95), Chicken Parmigiana ($23.95), and Gnocchi Formaggi ($18.95), complimentary champagne and Prosecco splits for mom on Mother’s Day. Family meal (for 6 or more people). Both options include a 3-course meal – Option A ($120) features dishes such as Chicken Marsala, Veal Piccata and Lamb Ragú with Penne Pomodoro, Penne Alfredo and Mixed Vegetables as side options, while Option B ($99) features pasta dishes like Meat Lasagna, Fiocchi Rapera and Italian Fried Rice. Each meal comes with a choice of salad (mixed greens or caesar), bread and butter and a dessert.

Delivery and takeout is available earlier Sunday, May 10 from noon until 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 10th starting at 12 pm until 9:30 pm.

Address: 414 71st St, Miami Beach, FL 33141

Phone Number: (305) 867.0106

M&V Café, North Miami

Chef Fabrice di Rienzo and Stéphanie di Rienzo, combines Italian & French cuisine with fresh homemade pastas and classic French dishes. Takeout and delivery via UberEats for Mother’s Day brunch and dinner. All orders come with a complimentary dessert, either a Chocolate Fondant Cake or Lemon Pie with French Meringue. Dinner menu highlights include French Onion Soup ($9); Foie Gras Terrine with walnut raisin toast and fig jam ($18); Grilled Branzino Filet with creamy white wine sauce, local vegetables and homemade pasta ($20); Short Rib Bourguignon braised in red wine and served with creamy pasta ($20); and Portobello Mushroom Risotto with onion, parmesan and cream sauce ($15). Brunch options include Ratatouille Omelet ($11), Salmon Benedict ($13), and Crepe with Nutella, Banana and Strawberries ($11).

Address: 12953 Biscayne Boulevard, North Miami, 33181

Phone Number: (305) 456-0002

All Counties

Bill Hansen Catering

Family Get Together

Custom crafted by Chef Dewey Lossaso. Family-style appetizers, entrees, sides and desserts. Four guest minimum, the Mother’s Day Home Delivery package, $39 per person.

For appetizers (select 2), choose from Sliced Tuna Tataki, grilled grapefruit, ponzu and caviar; Mike Borek Local Tomatoes, marinated cucumbers, Harpke Farms gem lettuce, basil and cabernet vinaigrette; and Dairy-Free Squash & Ginger Soup. Entrées include (select 3), Shrimp, Scallop, Lobster and Pea Risotto, flavors of lemon and grated Pecorino; Porcini Seared Filet Mignon, roasted local mushrooms, Barolo sauce and roasted cipollini onions; Roasted Joyce Farms Half Chicken, dried fig peppercorn grits and chive roasted riced cauliflower; and Sauteed Florida Fish, tomatoes, shaved fennel and artichokes. Select two sides to share from Truffle Mashed Potatoes; Quinoa Oat Cakes with onion jam; Roasted Heirloom Carrots and Beets, with crushed tangerines; and Sautéed Haricot Vert with pistachios and shallots. Dessert: Strawberry Shortcake with lychee sabayon; Green Tea Almond Panna Cotta with pineapple papaya jam; and Chocolate Torte with a basil red wine reduction.

Order by calling (305) 970-1623 or emailing dewey@billhansencatering.com. Delivery is available in Miami-Dade, as well as Broward and Palm Beach for an additional delivery fee.

Address: Delivery only

ABC Fine Wine & Spirits

Select wines on sale for contactless curbside pick up at all locations and virtual Mother’s Day Wine Tasting on Friday, May 8 at 7:15 p.m.

California Pizza Kitchen

Five Course Family Meal, CPK Spring Meal Kit.

Featuring choice of Pan-Roasted Chicken, Roasted Salmon, or Grilled Ribeye with a side of Spinach Artichoke Dip, Sourdough Baguette, Caesar Salad, Fingerling Potatoes, and Butter Cake with Vanilla Haagen-Dazs Ice Cream; $40 - $120 depending on meat selection for 2 or 4 servings.

Capital Grille

Reserve a three-course, prix fixe dinner for your Mother’s Day celebration at home. Or any selections of your choice from special Mother’s Day Weekend Takeout Menu. Dinner ready for curbside pickup Friday, May 8 through Sunday, May 10 with simple instructions for warming before serving. Features: Spring Greens salad, Roasted Whole Tenderloin of Beef, Poached North Atlantic Lobster Tail ($245. serves four to 6 or $135 serves two) Or Roasted Whole Tenderloin of Beef, Jumbo Shrimp Scampi White Wine and Garlic ($195, serves four to six or $110 serves two). Accompaniments: Mashed Potatoes, French Green Beans: Dessert: Flourless Chocolate Espresso Cake: Just for Mom: Homemade Lemon Tea Cookies.

Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant

Mothers’ Day Meal ($149.99 serves four to 5) ($199.99, serves eight to 10). Includes Cooper’s Hawk House Salad, Pretzel Bread, Choice of Entrees, 2 sides, Choice of Dessert. Preorder by 8 p.m. Friday, May, May 8, schedule for curbside pick up, (Saturday, May 9, cold option only), Sunday, May 10, hot and cold. Wine pick up.

Locations in Broward County and Miami-Dade

Address: 4473 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek; 1822 Pointe Blvd., Dania Beach, 3585 NW 83rd Ave., Doral.

Carryout, contactless curbside pickup and delivery from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Retail wine purchase and pick up.

