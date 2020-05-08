Trump: Coronavirus pandemic turns into disaster for Seminole Tribe
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – President Donald Trump declared Friday that a major disaster exists for the Seminole Tribe of Florida and ordered federal assistance to supplement the tribe’s efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.
Pete Gaynor, the Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator, named Gracia Szczech as the federal coordinating officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area.
Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.