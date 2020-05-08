80ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

Local News

Trump: Coronavirus pandemic turns into disaster for Seminole Tribe

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

Tags: Seminole Tribe of Florida, Hollywood, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Broward County
photo

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – President Donald Trump declared Friday that a major disaster exists for the Seminole Tribe of Florida and ordered federal assistance to supplement the tribe’s efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

Pete Gaynor, the Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator, named Gracia Szczech as the federal coordinating officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: