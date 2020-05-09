Plan indoor Mother’s Day activities; it’s likely going to rain

It’s likely to be a rain-soaked Mother’s Day, as a potent storm system slides into South Florida.

The combination of a stalled front, an advancing low from the Gulf of Mexico, and very high atmospheric moisture looks to bring widespread and potentially heavy rain.

Flooding may occur if downpours were to continually occur over the same spots.

While it may not rain all day long in all locations, it is best to plan for wet weather this Sunday.