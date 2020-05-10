Brutal beatdown caught on surveillance video

MIAMI, Fla. – Surveillance video shows a brutal beatdown in Miami after a man was attacked and then robbed in the middle of a parking lot.

In the video, the attacker runs up to the victim and begins punching him repeatedly, knocking him out.

He then goes through the victim's pockets before eventually running off with the man's wallet.

The attack happened early Tuesday morning as the victim was leaving a store on N.W. 7th Street near 30th Avenue.

Call Miami-Dade police if you have any information about this incident or Crimestoppers at (800) 346-8477.