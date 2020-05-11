Man arrested in connection with Miami stabbing

MIAMI – A 33-year-old man was arrested last month in connection with a stabbing incident that occurred in the city of Miami, authorities confirmed Monday.

Police said the stabbing occurred just after 3 a.m. April 28 in front of a gas station at 1800 W. Flagler St.

According to an arrest report, three men got into an argument, which led to a physical altercation.

Police said one of the men punched the victim several times while another man, identified as Marvin Alvarez, repeatedly stabbed the victim with a knife.

Officers arrived at the scene to find the victim lying on the ground, suffering from several stab wounds to his chest area.

Miami Fire Rescue personnel responded to the scene, as well, and took the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Police said Alvarez was spotted a short time later by officers in the area of Northwest 16th Avenue and West Flagler Street, and he was identified by a witness as the man who stabbed the victim.

Authorities said Alvarez had blood residue on parts of his body.

He was arrested on a battery charge.

Police are still searching for the other man involved in the attack.

Anyone with further information is asked to email Assaults@miami-police.org or call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.