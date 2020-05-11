More than 150 rodent droppings found inside Domino’s Pizza restaurant

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Rodent droppings, flies landing on pizza dough and roach issues were all found inside a North Miami Beach Domino’s Pizza last week.

There were also hand washing issues inside the Domino’s, as well.

State records show four South Florida kitchens were ordered shut last week by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

An inspector also observed roaches inside a Deerfield Beach Subway restaurant.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***DOMINO’S PIZZA

1012 NE 163RD STREET

NORTH MIAMI BEACH

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 5/6/20

28 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 100+ rodent droppings found behind the pizza dough station, approximately 30+ rodent droppings in the storage room, approximately 10+ rodent droppings in the dining area.”

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Observed 1 fly landed on 2 pizza dough that was being made.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 2 dead roaches on the floor under the three compartment sink, and 1 dead roach under the plastic, bottles of soda rack in the back kitchen area.”

“Employee began working with food, handling clean equipment or utensils, or touching unwrapped single-service items without first washing hands. Observed pizza delivery drivers/employees entered establishment from the back door handling boxed, cooked pizza no hand wash. Employees washed hands.”

“Water draining onto floor surface. Observed water leaking from the ceiling in the back of the kitchen area. Observed water leaking from the ceiling by the bathroom area in the dining area.”

“Observed Dumpster overflowing garbage.”

***SUBWAY

261 SOUTH FEDERAL HIGHWAY

DEERFIELD BEACH

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 5/5/20

2 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 4 live roaches under hot holding unit at closed end of sandwich line on shelf with sheet trays 10 live roaches under cold holding unit on sandwich line on shelf with large reusable salad bowls Roaches isolated to sandwich make line.”

“Dead roaches on premises. 2 dead roaches in cabinet under hand sink on sandwich line, non food contact surface 3 dead roaches under hot holding unit at closed end of sandwich line on shelf with sheet trays Approximately 10 dead roaches under cold holding unit on sandwich line on shelf with large reusable salad bowls Roaches isolated to sandwich make line.”

***VENISE CARIBBEAN CUISINE

6120 SW 7TH STREET

MARGATE

ORDERED SHUT 5/4/20

26 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed over ten live roaches on wall behind storage shelves where cooked bananas, plantains, and sweet potatoes are kept in kitchen area.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed one dead roach on wall above three compartment sink.”

“Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. 1. Observed cooked chicken drumsticks 49°F , cooked Pork 45°f, raw Snapper 49°f, cooked cow feet 50°F, cooked turkey 49-52°F reach in cooler near back of kitchen. 2. Observed soup at 57°F in walk in cooler. As per operator food items as been in refrigerator since 05/03/2020.”

“Toxic substance/chemical stored by or with food. 1. Observed air freshener stored above uncovered salt. Operator removed and stored properly. 2. Observed insect killer spray stored above uncovered okra. Operator removed insect killer spray and stored properly.”

“Accumulation of mold-like substance on juice/drink dispensing nozzles/equipment. Observed mold like substance on drink dispenser nozzle in service area.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”

***EL HABITAT CAFÉ

3105 NE 27TH AVENUE

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 5/6/20

22 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach excrement and/or droppings present. Observed approximately 25 roach droppings around to go containers in shelf in kitchen.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 5 live roaches crawling on to go containers, also 1 live roach crawling inside white cooler, cooler did not contain food.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 5 dead roaches inside reach in freezer, 1 dead on kitchen floor, 3 dead next to-to go container on shelving, 3 dead on floor in bar area with pool tables, 1 dead roach inside to go cup bag.”

“Pesticide/insecticide labeled for household use only present in establishment. Observed bugs spray inside kitchen area.”

“Plumbing system in disrepair. Observed front counter 3 compartment sink in disrepair, also hand wash sink not operating in front at the time of the inspection. Operating hand wash sink located at kitchen.”