Officials in Broward County looking into ways to safety reopen businesses

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County mayors across several cities are talking about the safest way forward.

They trying to coordinate Phase I reopening's in their respective cities and neighboring counties.

Broward residents have been adapting to a new normal, but the pressure for more openings is mounting.

This as Palm Beach County to the north enters a new chapter in this saga, reopening businesses.

Broward Mayor Dale Holness hosted another virtual meeting Monday, after sending out a questionnaire, asking city leaders for their thoughts on reopening things like personal care services, which received overwhelming approval.

It's the same situation with restaurants, under strict rules, which even more recommended.

Broward County Commissioner Michael Udine said he’d like to see businesses operating, under capacity, by the end of the week instead.

Mayor Holness said the caution is because we’re not where we want to be when it comes to testing for COVID-19.

While the curve has flattened, he said there is space in hospitals, with the county awaiting antibody test kits from the state.