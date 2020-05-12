Authorities in Pembroke Pines, Miramar respond to scene of plane crash

Published: May 12, 2020, 9:16 am Updated: May 12, 2020, 9:39 am

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Police officers from the Pembroke Pines and Miramar police departments responded to the scene of a plane crash Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The small plane, which is registered to the Wayman Aviation flight school, crashed in the area of Pembroke Road and Hiatus Road.

Pembroke Pines police said the roadway has been temporarily shut down.

Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route if they are traveling in the area.

No other details were immediately released.

