Miami-Dade police search for 16-year-old’s killer

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are searching for the person responsible for killing a 16-year-old boy over the weekend in southwest Miami-Dade.

According to authorities, Carlos Sanchez Alonso was shot just before 4 p.m. Saturday in the area of Southwest 179th Street and 105th Avenue.

Police said Sanchez Alonso was taken to Jackson South Medical Center, where he later died.

No description of the shooter has been released and a motive is unclear.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Jessica Alvarez at 305-471-2400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for Crime Stoppers tips that lead to an arrest.