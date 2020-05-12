Suspect crashes stolen car in Doral, police say

DORAL, Fla. – A suspect crashed a stolen car Tuesday morning in Doral after trying to flee from officers, authorities said.

According to Doral police, two police officers on motorcycles tried to approach the driver at the Publix on Northwest 41st Street and 97th Avenue.

Police said the driver fled from the officers, and tried to side-swipe one of the motorcycles, but missed.

Authorities said the officers followed the suspect for about a mile until the driver crashed in the area of 107th Avenue and 41st Street.

The driver was then taken into custody. His identity has not yet been released.

No injuries were reported.