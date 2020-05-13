Banner plane with a message of gratitude for first responders flies over South Florida hospitals.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – You may have seen the bright-yellow plane flying above while enjoying a quarantined lunch outdoors.

ASEZ WAO volunteers (Save the Earth from A to Z - We Are One), delivered words of encouragement on International Nurses Day through an airplane banner displaying the message “YOU’RE OUR HEROES!”

The airplane banner flew above major hospitals in Broward County: Aventura Hospital and Medical Center, Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, and North Broward District Hospital in Fort Lauderdale.

Nurses came outside during their lunch and cheered as the plane flew overhead, while volunteers from ASEZ WAO chanted words of encouragement for the first responders.

An ASEZ WAO airplane banner also flew over a major hospital in Tampa.