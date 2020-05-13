Man shot while sitting inside car near health center in northwest Miami-Dade

Published: May 13, 2020, 10:58 am

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was hospitalized Wednesday morning after a shooting was reported near the Jessie Trice Community Health Center in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

Miami-Dade police spokesman Chris Thomas said the man was shot in the upper torso while sitting inside of his vehicle near the health center at 5361 NW 22nd Ave.

He said the shooter fled the scene in another vehicle.

Police do not yet have a description of the shooter.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed that the victim was taken as a trauma alert to a hospital.

Thomas said the victim is being uncooperative with the investigation.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.