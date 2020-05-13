Mayors throughout Miami-Dade County to discuss Phase 1 reactivation plan

MIAMI – City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and other local mayors in Miami-Dade County are holding a virtual news conference Wednesday afternoon to make an announcement regarding the possibility of entering Phase 1 of the reactivation plan.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said Tuesday that the county is on track to begin Phase 1 on Monday, with the reopening of restaurants, hair and nail salons, retail stores, factories, and warehouses. Gimenez said the reopening of beaches is not included in this phase.

“You’re going to be wearing masks. You’re going to have separation. There’s going to be capacity limitations on businesses,” Gimenez said at a food distribution event outside Marlins Park in Little Havana.

Gimenez said he expects more Miami-Dade residents to test positive for the contagious respiratory illness as testing increases during the reopening process. He said Miami-Dade’s hospital capacity is sufficient.

“I look at how many people are in the hospital, how many people need ventilators, what’s the capacity of our health system to cover,” Gimenez said. “We have well over 3,000 empty hospital room beds. We have over 900 empty ventilators.”

Gimenez said the guidelines should be available to the public within the next couple of days. County officials will be coordinating efforts with Broward County and Miami-Dade municipalities.