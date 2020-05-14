Florida sales tax holiday for hurricane prep announced

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Your tax break when purchasing hurricane preparation supplies begins in a couple of weeks.

Florida’s sales tax holiday will run from May 29 through June 4, exempting taxes on certain disaster prep supplies.

“Natural disasters can cause hardship and challenges for Floridians. In the last few years, hurricanes and tropical storms have inflicted severe damage on our state,” said Jim Zingale, Executive Director of the Florida Department of Revenue, in a news release. “I hope consumers will use the disaster preparedness sales tax holiday to gather supplies. It’s always a good idea to be prepared before disaster strikes.”

The Atlantic hurricane season officially begins June 1, though we could see some tropical weather before that.

The sales tax holiday was passed by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

See the document below for more information on which purchases apply.

More information can also be found at floridarevenue.com/disasterprep.