Publix extending its hours; senior hours going away

LAKELAND, Fla. – Publix is expanding its open hours and will do away with senior hours in the morning.

Starting Saturday, Publix stores will open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to the company’s website, and the pharmacy will return to regular operating hours.

Stores had been open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to allow for more sanitation during the coronavirus pandemic, and for nearly two months the chain opened from 7-8 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for customers over 65.

“Thank you for your patience over the past several weeks while we’ve operated under reduced hours,” Publix says on its website. “With our newly expanded hours, we will suspend reserved shopping hours. We do understand some customers prefer to shop when the stores are less crowded. We encourage you to shop during the first hour of the day, when we can better accommodate that need.”

