Man stabbed in back while pumping gas in Miami

Published: May 15, 2020, 9:22 am Updated: May 15, 2020, 10:22 am

MIAMI – Police are searching for the person who stabbed an older man in the back while he was pumping gas in Miami, authorities said.

The attack occurred shortly after 8 a.m. March 18 at a gas station at 6201 North Miami Ave.

According to Miami police, the victim was pumping gas when he felt a sharp pierce to his lower back.

Police said the attacker, identified only as a black male, fled north once the victim turned around.

The victim was taken by Miami Fire Rescue to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. He is now stable, authorities said.

Police said detectives have exhausted all of their leads in the investigation and are now asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information about the attacker’s identity is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-579-6111 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.