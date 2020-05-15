Starting Monday, eligible Miami Beach residents can apply for rent relief

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Miami Beach is the latest city to announce the creation of a rent relief fund for qualifying residents impacted by COVID-19.

A total of $549,111.54 will be available through state and federal funds for those residents who have fallen behind in payments as a result of job loss.

Beginning Monday, May 18, 2020, residents should call the Office of Housing and Community Services to schedule an appointment at (305) 673.7491.

Staff will inform callers of the required documentation to bring to the appointment. Once staff has a complete application with all required documentation, the application will be reviewed for eligibility.

Applicants will be provided with correspondence to provide to their respective landlord that an application for rent assistance has been filed with the City of Miami Beach.

Once the file is approved, a check will be mailed to the eligible applicant’s landlord within 7-10 business days.

The City will provide assistance to households earning no more than 80 percent AM until funds are exhausted.

Click here for a checklist of documents needed to apply for tenant-based rental assistance.

For more information, visit the “Rent Assistance” tab on Miami Beach’s Coronavirus webpage .