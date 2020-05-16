Hurricane hunters to fly into developing system near Bahamas

MIAMI – Hurricane hunters are scheduled to fly out on Saturday near the Bahamas, as meteorologists are watching a system that could strengthen into Arthur, the first storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

South Florida has been feeling the cloudy presence of Invest 90L, a low-pressure system that has the potential of developing into a tropical or subtropical depression or storm.

There was flooding in areas of Monroe County on Thursday and Miami-Dade County on Friday. The system is moving northeastward and away from South Florida.