60-foot boat catches fire in Fort Lauderdale intracoastal waterway

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 60-foot sport fisherman boat caught fire in the intracoastal waterway just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The boat could be seen ablaze behind Shooters Restaurant, just south of Oakland Park Boulevard.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Gollan said there were seven adults, 2 children and a dog aboard the vessel.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission had just completed a traffic stop on the water when they saw smoke coming from the back of the 60-footer.

FWC were able to transfer the adults and children, approximately ages 4 and 7 years old, and dog to safety aboard the FWC boat just before the sport fisherman erupted in flames.

A woman and one of the children on the boat suffered minor burns. She was treated at the scene and the 7-year-old child was transported to Broward Health Medical Center.

The cause of the fire is not known.