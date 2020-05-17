Testing sites first announced closed because of weather will open Sunday

MIAMI, Fla. – Two COVID-19 drive-thru Miami testing sites that were supposed to be closed due to expected bad weather over the weekend are going to be open Sunday. Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) said that the Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Drive, Miami Gardens, and Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Drive, will be do testing Sunday.

These sites will reopen Monday, May 18.

Broward County

CB Smith Park, 900 North Flamingo Road, Pembroke Pines

Broward War Memorial, 800 NE Eighth Street, Fort Lauderdale

Mitchell Moore Park, 901 NW 10th St., Pompano Beach (Walk up testing)

Urban League, 560 NW 27th Ave., Fort Lauderdale (Walk up testing)

The City of Fort Lauderdale also announced that the closures will affect the drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Holiday Park in Fort Lauderdale, located at 1150 G. Harold Martin Drive. That site is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, May 19.

Individuals with appointments for the Holiday Park testing site for Friday, May 15 and Saturday, May 16 should call 1-800-209-7919, Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to reschedule their appointments.

Miami Dade County

Amelia Earhart Park, 401 E. 65th St., Hialeah

Holy Family Catholic Church, 14500 NE 11th Ave., Miami (Walk up testing)

Marlins Stadium, 501 Marlins Way, Miami

Testing at all other locations will continue for normal hours. For more information about state-supported COVID-19 testing sites, visit https://floridadisaster.org/covid19/testing-sites/.