Miccosukee casino opens, betting on players wanting to return

MIAMI, Fla. – The Miccosukee Tribe re-opened its casino Sunday morning with the announcement “From our tribe to yours, Welcome Back!” The Miccosukee Resort & Gaming, off of Krome Avenue, is the first casino in South Florida to open since the coronavirus pandemic.

Casinos in Miami-Dade and Broward counties were not included in the Phase 1 opening.

Miami-Dade Carlos Gimenez commented on his Twitter account about the opening, explaining that the county doesn’t have jurisdiction over the tribal lands. He did urge patrons to follow safety guidelines.

We've learned that the Miccosukee Resort & Gaming has already opened. Miami-Dade County doesn't have jurisdiction over tribal lands, but we'd like to remind residents to follow CDC safety guidelines if they ride a private shuttle to the casino. Read more; https://t.co/rQGRiBcTHa — Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez (@MayorGimenez) May 17, 2020

Miccousukee Resort and Gaming said all of their employees returning to work have tested negative for COVID-19.

They have also instituted restrictions, such as only one entrance and exit, and a max capacity of 500 people at one time allowed inside.

Patrons may be subject to a temperature test, and could be turned away if their temperature is "too high."

Usually, a smoke-friendly casino, there is also no smoking inside; designated areas will be set up outside.

Guests are required to wipe down a slot or other gaming machine after their use. Disinfecting wipe dispensers are installed throughout the casino, according to its restrictions page.

To encourage social distancing, every third machine will be open. Bingo and poker rooms remain closed.

Anyone entering the casino must wear a mask at all times. Its gift shop, which is also open, will be selling masks and gloves.

The hotel, spa and salon, and valet services remain closed, along with some food offerings. People can still get food at the deli, cafeteria and hot dog cart.

The casino opened its doors Sunday at 9 a.m. and will stay open until 10 p.m. After Sunday, the casino will be open every day from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Meanwhile the Seminole Tribe, which has three casinos in Broward County, the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino and its Classic casino, both in Hollywood as well as its Seminole casino in Coconut Creek, are tentatively planning to re-open at the end of May or sometime early in June.