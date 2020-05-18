Miramar furloughs all full-time employees

MIRAMAR, Fla. – All of Miramar’s full-time city employees — which totals about 1,000 people — will be furloughed 8 hours per week, the city announced Monday.

The furloughs are planned to begin June 11 and run for three months, saving a projected $3.8 million.

A memo sent to city employees last week said that the furloughs would continue into December, but City Manager Vernon Hargray clarified that they are only in place through the end of the city’s fiscal year (Sept. 30), according to a news release sent Monday.

Union heads said they were caught off guard by last week’s memo introducing the furloughs and expressed concern about reducing the number of police and firefighters working at a given time.

“Taking away 20% of your staffing hours for police and fire, to me that is, that borders on incompetence,” said Rob Skirvin, President of the Broward County Police Benevolent Association.

James Estep of the IAFF Local 280, a union for firemen, said: “The fact that we are going to have less people on a scene, not only is that a reduction to the safety of the citizens, but to us as well.”

Part-time and as-needed employees are excluded from the furloughs, as are interns.

In total, the city says it’s taking various measures to overcome a $23 million shortfall as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“City employees are like family and they are our most valuable assets. My primary objective is to protect everyone from layoffs, including our first responders,” Hargray said in the city’s news release.

“City revenues have dramatically declined as a result of the economic impact brought on by the coronavirus. As we work to protect the health and safety of our community, we had to make some difficult decisions about the city’s finances and our workforce, to protect the financial stability of the city. We will continue to monitor the situation and make the necessary adjustments while making our employees and residents a priority.”

The city has also put a freeze on promotions, cut travel and training costs, and delayed or modified some projects.

More information is available at MiramarFL.gov/Furloughs.