New coronavirus testing site opens in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – A new walk-up coronavirus testing site is opening Monday in Opa-locka.

The community based testing site operated by the city and state of Florida is providing COVID-19 tests to symptomatic and asymptomatic members of the public ages 12 and older.

A doctor's note or prescription is not needed to be eligible for testing.

The testing site at Sherbondy Park at 380 Bahman Ave., will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Organizers said the testing site, which will be run by the Florida National Guard, will have the capability to conduct 200 tests a day.

COVID-19 tests at the location are free of charge to the public.

Walk-ins are welcome, however patients are encouraged to call 305-499-8767 to pre-register prior to arriving at the location.