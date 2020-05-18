Rodent issues found inside popular Davie pizzeria

DAVIE, Fla. – A state inspector ordered Del Vecchio Pizzeria at the Tower Shops in Davie closed last week after finding rodent issues inside the business.

According to the inspection report, rodent droppings were found “in (the) pizza station.”

A stop sale was also ordered on chicken because it was being held at “potentially hazardous” temperatures, the report stated.

According to the report, there was also mold found on the soda dispensing nozzles.

GRIO Express, meanwhile, was ordered shut for the third time.

The inspector found 250 plus rodent droppings throughout the kitchen.

And an inspector was back out at El Habitat in Miami to re-inspect the place and found its original roach issues still existed.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week and some of their violations.

All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***DEL VECCHIO PIZZERIA DAVIE

TOWER SHOPS

2060 SOUTH UNIVERSITY DRIVE

DAVIE

ORDERED SHUT 5/14/20

14 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed 20 rodent droppings by front counter next to Glassdoor drink cooler in pizza station and 1 rodent dropping in dry storage area at back of store.”

“Raw animal foods not properly separated from one another based upon minimum required cooking temperature in reach-in freezer - all products not commercially packaged. Observed case of raw chicken stored over bags of calamari and shrimp at M3 freezer. Operator moved chicken to bottom shelf.”

“Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Raw meat/poultry cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Raw chicken (44-46°F - cold holding) in Maxx fliptop cooler at cookline. Per operator food has been in unit overnight.”

“Accumulation of black mold-like substance around soda dispensing nozzles.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employee.”

***GRIO EXPRESS

4308 NORTH STATE ROAD 7

LAUDERDALE LAKES

ORDERED SHUT 5/13/20

21 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 1/31/18

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 2/15/18

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Over 20 rodent droppings under steam table where container with flour is being stored in kitchen area. Over 50 rodent droppings under prep table next to whirlpool refrigerator Over 10 rodent droppings on right side of whirlpool refrigerator next to microwave stand. Over 5 rodent droppings under microwave stand in kitchen area Over 20 rodent droppings on left side of stoves on cookline Over 5 under prep sink in kitchen area. Over 10 under storage shelf next to steam table in kitchen area Over 10 rodent droppings under steam table on shelf where cook meat is being thawed 2 rodent droppings on top of steam table where cooked green plantains are kept Over 5 rodent droppings under 2 door cooler in ware wash area. Over 10 rodent droppings in bathroom area. Approximately 20 rodent droppings on top of flour container under steam table Over 10 rodent droppings on right side of maxx cold refrigerator in front service area separate from kitchen Over 10 rodent droppings behind maxx cold refrigerator Over 20 rodent droppings under front counter where chemicals are stored Over 10 rodent droppings under from counter where containers with single serve utensils are stored 5 rodent dropping in plastic tray used to stack sodas in maxx reach in cooler in front service area separate from kitchen Over 50 rodent droppings under maxx cold refrigerator in front service area.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 1 live roach in hallway closest to ware wash area. 2 live roaches under steam table next to storage shelf 5 live roaches. under steam stable 1 live roach under three compartment sink 2 egg casings under handwash sink in prep area.”

“Build-up of food debris, dust or dirt on nonfood-contact surface. Observed old food debris in blender.”

“Dead roaches on premises. 4 dead roaches under three compartment sink separated from kitchen.”

“Food debris/dust/grease/soil residue on exterior of microwave. Observed exterior of microwave with old food residue.”

“Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed cooked goat meat at 71°F. “

“Required employee training expired for all employees."

***EL HABITAT CAFÉ

3105 NW 27TH AVENUE

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 5/14/20

9 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 5/6/20

“From initial inspection: Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 5 live roaches crawling on to go containers, also 1 live roach crawling inside white cooler, cooler did not contain food. - From follow-up inspection 2020-05-14: Observed approximately 3 live roaches , 2 in kitchen area behind prep table and 1 in storage room next billiard tables.”

“From initial inspection: Dead roaches on premises. Observed 5 dead roaches inside reach in freezer, 1 dead on kitchen floor, 3 dead next to-to go container on shelving, 3 dead on floor in bar area with pool tables, 1 dead roach inside to go cup bag. - From follow-up inspection 2020-05-14: Observed approximately 8 dead roaches on shelving and around panini grill. Operator provided pest control service invoice dated 5/7/2020.”

“From initial inspection: Basic - Ceiling/ceiling tiles/vents soiled with accumulated food debris, grease, dust, or mold-like substance. Observed excessive grease accumulation on ac vents. - From follow-up inspection 2020-05-14: Basic - Ceiling/ceiling tiles/vents soiled with accumulated food debris, grease, dust, or mold-like substance. Observed excessive grease accumulation on ac vents.”

“From initial inspection: Basic - Dead roaches on premises. Observed 5 dead roaches inside reach in freezer, 1 dead on kitchen floor, 3 dead next to-to go container on shelving, 3 dead on floor in bar area with pool tables, 1 dead roach inside to go cup bag. - From follow-up inspection 2020-05-14: Observed approximately 8 dead roaches on shelving and around panini grill. Operator provided pest control service invoice dated 5/7/2020.”

“From initial inspection: Plumbing system in disrepair. Observed front counter 3 compartment sink in disrepair, also hand wash sink not operating in front at the time of the inspection. Operating hand wash sink located at kitchen. - From follow-up inspection 2020-05-14: Observed front counter 3 compartment sink in disrepair, also hand wash sink not operating in front at the time of the inspection. Operating hand wash sink located at kitchen.”

“From initial inspection: No soap, no paper towel provided at handwash sink. - From follow-up inspection 2020-05-14: - No soap, no paper towel provided at handwash sink observed on front counter hand wash sink.”