Alan Cominsky named new Miami-Dade Fire Chief

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Alan Cominsky, who has been serving as Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s interim fire chief for the past five months, was officially appointed fire chief effective Monday.

"Chief Cominsky has led the department with integrity since being appointed Interim Fire Chief on December 10, 2019,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said in a statement. “He has proven himself to be a dedicated professional throughout his 25 years of service to the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department. Chief Cominsky has demonstrated outstanding leadership, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. I am confident of his ability to continue to lead the department moving forward through these challenging times."

According to a news release from the agency, Cominsky has more than 25 years of experience “analyzing and facilitating practices and procedures designed to improve operational safety, economic feasibility and program effectiveness for a large metropolitan fire rescue and emergency response agency.”

He joined Miami-Dade Fire Rescue in 1995 and has served in various positions.

Prior to being appointed interim fire chief, Cominsky served as the assistant fire chief for Technical and Support Services, MDFR’s Fire Marshal, division chief of Fire Prevention, division chief of South Operations, division chief of North Operations and Hazardous Materials battalion chief.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is the sixth-largest accredited full-service fire and rescue department in the southeastern United States and is responsible for dispatching resources over an area of about 1,883 square miles.

The agency currently has more than 2,550 employees, including more than 2,000 firefighters.