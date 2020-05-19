Businesses in City of Miami prepare to reopen Wednesday

MIAMI – A normally bustling Wynwood has been quiet for months after non-essential businesses were forced to shut down, but that will all change Wednesday when the city of Miami begins rolling out a portion of the Phase 1 reopening plan.

They are calling it “Stand Up Miami.”

Most of Miami-Dade County’s non-essential businesses have re-opened and now the time has come for the city of Miami to follow suit.

“Tomorrow we are ready to Stand Up Miami, to open up our businesses to 25-percent capacity,” City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said.

Suarez spoke to the media Tuesday during a food drive at the Mana Convention Center in Wynwood about what we can expect when hundreds of businesses reopen Wednesday morning after being shut down for two months.

“We are hoping people take the disciple course, continue to follow the rules, wear masks inside and maintain social distancing,” he said.

There will be mandatory requirements during Phase 1.

Retail stores can reopen with a 50-percent capacity as nail and hair salons, along with barbershops have stricter restrictions.

All services are by appointment only, employees must wear a face mask and gloves at all times and the businesses may operate at a 25-percent capacity.

“We are hoping that we continue to progress on the right path so that we can begin to reopen and get to a point where we can reach all three phases,” Suarez said.

Restaurants, however, will remain closed at least for another week. The scheduled date for reopening at a 50-percent capacity is May 27.

The city is opening two days after the county in order to allow business owners a chance to get familiarized with the rules and the new normal. But if they don’t comply, the mayor is issuing a warning.

“If we see widespread abuse and neglect, then we can shut a business down if we have to,” Suarez said.

Retail stores will also reopen Wednesday in Hialeah, Miami Beach, and Miami Gardens.