Artist Alec Monopoly offers $15,000 reward to recover 4 pieces stolen in Miami

MIAMI – Alec Monopoly said he was in a room at a home in a gated community in Miami when his brother Avery Andon rushed inside in a panic.

Andon said his white Range Rover has been stolen on Thursday, and inside there were four Alec Monopoly pieces -- three of which were on exhibit during Art Basel Miami Beach 2014.

“My heart dropped,” Alec Monopoly said, adding the pieces have a personal “historic” value. “As an artist, every piece you create is kind of like a piece of yourself.”

Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said detectives are searching for surveillance video and other clues. The artist is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of the artwork.

Alec Monopoly has shown his work at MOCA Bangkok and the Moscow Museum of Multimedia and Design. He co-owns the Eden Fine Art Gallery in Miami Beach.

His art collectors include Miley Cyrus, Kim Kardashian and Snoop Dogg. His inspiration is almost always Mr. Monopoly, Richie Rich, Mr Burns from the Simpsons or Scrooge McDuck.

“You spend hours and hours and even years thinking of concepts for your work, so when your art gets stolen it’s a very personal thing," the artist said, adding “there really isn’t a market to sell them on the black market. If you do sell them, we’re probably gonna find them and track down where they’re at.”

Delva is asking anyone with any information to call the Miami Police Department at 305-579-6111 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. Alec Monopoly wants tips also emailed to info@alecmonopoly.com.

Local 10 News Anchor Louis Aguirre contributed to this report.