Diners, drinkers hit the town as Coral Gables restaurants reopen for first time

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Several restaurants in Miami-Dade County are already bustling with activity as some diners were eager to eat out again.

One rule was made clear, though, and that was no entry without a mask.

Figuring out how to sip on your drink while wearing a mask might take getting used to as restaurants in Coral Gables opened for the first day.

Bars are still closed, but The Bar restaurant is open, serving food, drinks and rules.

General Manager Chris Gerden says first day back has been smooth.

"Must be six feet apart, everyone needs to have a mask when transitioning in and out of the establishment, to the bathroom, there’s no bar service," he said. "We’re just happy to be back."

For the most part, customers were seen following the rules on Wednesday night.

Many told Local 10 News they were just happy to be out and get a drink.

“As long as everyone kind of respects the virus and what’s going on, I think that this can happen for a while," said customer Chris Martinez. "Until we get everything figured out, it feels good.”

Gerden said operating at 50% capacity while practicing social distancing isn’t his biggest challenge.

It’s making sure customers are following the rules in this new norm.

"We’re going to work with people and in turn, we need them to work with us," Gerden said. "You know, no attitudes."

Gerden also said he also wants more clarity and direction from officials, as he says some businesses owners are coming up with their own interpretations of how the rules apply.