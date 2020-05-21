Miami lifts curfew, shelter-in-place order

MIAMI, Fla. – Florida’s second most populated city has lifted its shelter-in-place order, officially, along with its nightly curfew.

The orders were implemented in late March to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

On the first day of its Phase 1 opening, Arthur Noriega V, the manager of the city of Miami, signed the repeal of Emergency Measure Order No. 20-25 on Wednesday.

According to the notice, “effective immediately, the nightly 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew is no longer in effect. Likewise, the general shelter-in-place order has ended.”

The recommendation, however, is for residents with preexisting medical conditions that increase their risk of contracting COVID-19 “continue to shelter in place if possible and limit exposure to persons outside of their household.”

Facial coverings and social distancing are still required in public spaces such as retail stores, offices, salons/barbershops and parks.

On Tuesday, Mayor Francis Suarez announced the tenth extension of Miami’s state of emergency declaration. The state of emergency will continue because of the public health emergency in the wake of COVID-19.

On March 9, Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-52, declaring a state of emergency for COVID-19. By declaring a state of emergency helps ensure that state and local governments have the resources and flexibility they need to prepare and respond to the continuing health crisis, the coronavirus pandemic.

