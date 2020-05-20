Coronavirus hot zone: Hialeah mayor asks residents to think about elderly during reopening

HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah remains the second city in the state to have the most coronavirus cases. Despite this, the economic crisis has been so severe Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernández allowed retail and commercial establishments to reopen Wednesday.

To mark the reopening day, Hernández partnered with Leon Medical Centers, a healthcare services provider for Medicare recipients, to distribute groceries at Daisy and Rosa Gardens, four city-owned apartment buildings for seniors.

Hernández asked the city’s residents and business owners to think about those who are most at risk of dying if they don’t follow the new coronavirus pandemic rules during the reopening phase.

“I hope that in our community that we all stand together and realize that this virus is still here,” Hernández said. “Just because we are doing this phase fo reopening doesn’t mean that it is gone.”

About 85% of the deaths in Florida have been patients aged 65 and older. And nearly 20% of Hialeah’s population belongs to this at-risk population, according to the U.S. Census. Hernández said people can’t forget that they continue to be at risk.

“It is still very serious and what we do now as a community as individuals it’s going to decide when that second phase is going to come and if there is going to be the third phase or if not and we are going to have to go back,” Hernández said.

Hernández said he will also be personally delivering checks to the beneficiaries of the city’s $2 million Save Our Business fund. Next Wednesday, restaurants, and foodservice establishments will be able to reopen too.

Restaurants have been allowed to continue delivery and take-out operations. Gimenez and Gov. Ron DeSantis allowed restaurants in Miami-Dade County to reopen with 50% indoor capacity and 50% outdoor capacity.

Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernández visits the Daisy & Rosa Gardens apartment complex on Wednesday in Hialeah. (Local 10 News)

The city is requiring facemasks for residents, including children age two and older. Code enforcement officers and police officers will be issuing warnings to people who are not wearing facemasks or who are in violation of the six-foot distancing guideline.

Hernández and Gimenez have said these rules are meant to help slow the spread of the deadly respiratory illness.

There have been 2,087 people diagnosed with the disease in Hialeah, according to the Florida Department of Health’s May 19 data.

Hialeah Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Professional Home Care I are among the long-term care facilities in the city reporting fatal cases.

Not allowed to reopen: Gyms or fitness studios, bars, pubs, nightclubs, cocktail lounges, cabarets, massage parlors, tattoo parlors, banquet halls, movie theaters, bowling alleys, playhouses, auditoriums, concert houses, arcades, casinos, hotels, motels and vacation rentals or other commercial lodging establishments.

For more information about reopening safety rules during the coronavirus pandemic, call The Florida COVID-19 Call Center at 📞 1-866- 779-6121.

Hot zones in Hialeah’s post office area

Zip Code 33012 (Areas of Hialeah and Hialeah Gardens) : 591 people diagnosed

Zip Code 33016 (Areas of Hialeah, Hialeah Gardens, Country Club and Miami Lakes): 341 people diagnosed

Zip Code 33015 (Areas of Miami Lakes, Miramar, Country Club and Palm Springs North): 331 people diagnosed

Zip Code 33010 (Areas of Hialeah, Medley and Miami Springs): 329 people diagnosed

Source: Florida Department of Health May 20, 2020 data