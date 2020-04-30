Rental relief approved for Miami, Hialeah residents

MIAMI, Fla. – Relief payments up to $1,500 were approved Friday by the City of Miami Commission as part of the newly created Emergency Rental and Utility Assistance Program, which will provide one-time rental and/or utility assistance to income-eligible City of Miami households that suffered job loss related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The limited funds will be distributed by a computerized lottery to determine the order in which eligible applicants can be assisted.

The program is open to City of Miami residents only who lost their job on or after March 1, 2020, earn 60 percent of area median income based on household size, are not receiving housing subsidies from any other local, state or federal programs, and do not have sufficient funds in a bank account to pay for one month of rent and utilities.

Self-employed individuals are not eligible.

City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez held a virtual press conference on April 24 to discuss the city’s recovery plans to help Miami residents. At that press conference, the mayor said that a website will soon be created for residents in need to apply for assistance to pay their rent or utility bills.

Residents who are at 60 percent of the area’s median income or below will be able to apply for the assistance beginning on May 4.

Eligible residents will receive up to $1,500 in assistance for rent or their utility bills. The funds will be dispersed directly to landlords or utility companies, Suarez said.

He said funds should begin being dispersed by the middle of May. A total of $2 million has been set aside for the relief effort.

(The online application is available by clicking here.)

Here is who may apply for the Emergency Rental and Utility Assistance Program and how to submit an application.

Applicants must reside within the City of Miami, no exceptions.

Application period begins Monday, May 4 at noon and ends Friday, May 8 at 5 p.m.; early applications will not be accepted.

No paper applications are available.

Disabled persons and those without internet access should call (305) 416-2080 for assistance completing the application.

The one-time assistance does not have to be repaid and the program will be administered by the City’s Department of Housing & Community Development.

Here is a chart of who is eligible.

Maxicome Income Limits

60 Percent AMI Number of People in Household 1 2 3 4 5 Maximum Monthly Income Limits $3,200 $3,660 $4,115 $4,570 $4,940

City of Hialeah approves Landlord-Tenant Relief

The City of Hialeah announced last Friday that it was taking a similar approach.

Hialeah’s Landlord-Tenant Relief Fund will provide $1 million for residents who need assistance paying their rent.

Applicants can apply online or in-person by collecting a paper application at John F. Kennedy Library at 8 a.m. on May 4, 2020, but they must submit the completed application to the Department of Grants and Human Services at 501 Palm Avenue, First Floor, Hialeah, FL 33010.

Application Requirements:

Completed Application by the Renter

Photo ID of Renter Applicant

Uploaded Lease Agreement (Lease must be current, fully executed, and for a minimum of 12 months)

Other documents may be required after you are approved

Eligibility Requirements:

For low-income renters in Hialeah

Renter must have lost their job due to COVID-19

This opportunity is not available to renters that are already receiving assistance from the City of Hialeah

Household income must be at or below 60 percent Average Median Income