Bicyclist fatally struck by car after 2 vehicles collide in Miami Gardens

Published: May 22, 2020, 7:44 am

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A bicyclist was fatally struck by a car Thursday afternoon in Miami Gardens, authorities confirmed on Friday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho, a white Toyota sedan and a white Toyota coupe crashed at the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue at 163rd Street.

Camacho said the coupe then struck a male bicyclist who was standing in the center median of Northwest 27th Avenue.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has not been released.

Authorities have not said which driver was at fault for the initial crash or whether anyone was cited.